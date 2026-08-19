 Skip to content
Breaking News Panic As Suspected Gunmen Attack Adeleke’s Convoy In Osogbo
NaijaNews Tv

Ex-Serviceman Confronts Soldiers: “I Was Not Afraid Of Guns” — Challenges Soldiers Blocking Protest

Published
By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.