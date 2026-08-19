Davido Speaks On Purported Gunmen Attack On Adeleke’s Convoy

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has described the purported gunmen attack on the convoy of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as lies.

Naija News learnt that Adeleke on Wednesday reportedly came under attack by suspected gunmen in the state’s capital, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the thugs attacked the governor’s convoy shortly after his visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, triggering an exchange of gunfire with the governor’s security personnel.

According to The PUNCH, the shooting, which lasted for about 12 to 15 minutes, occurred shortly after Adeleke left the palace hall where he had met with the monarch.

The governor visited the Ataoja after leaving the Osun State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osogbo, where he received his Certificate of Return following his re-election.

Speaking to the platform, an eyewitness said Adeleke and his entourage were received by Oyetunji, who reportedly presented his Certificate of Return to the monarch.

The eyewitness said trouble started as the meeting was winding down after the monarch had offered prayers.

She said Adeleke had already left the hall through an exit reserved for the monarch and his wives when the shooting started.

However, in a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Wednesday evening, Davido dismissed the report, stating the fight was outside the palace of the monarch they visited and not directed at the Governor.

He wrote, “Lies! It was a fight outside the palace that had nothing to do with us. The people love his excellency.”