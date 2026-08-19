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Davido Speaks On Purported Gunmen Attack On Adeleke’s Convoy

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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L-R: Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and Davido
L-R: Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and Davido

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke (Davido), dismissed reports that gunmen attacked Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s convoy in Osogbo on Wednesday.
  • The PUNCH reported that suspected thugs attacked the convoy after Adeleke visited the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, sparking 12 to 15 minutes of gunfire.
  • Davido said the incident was a fight outside the monarch’s palace and not aimed at the governor, adding that people still love his excellency.

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has described the purported gunmen attack on the convoy of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as lies.

Naija News learnt that Adeleke on Wednesday reportedly came under attack by suspected gunmen in the state’s capital, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the thugs attacked the governor’s convoy shortly after his visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, triggering an exchange of gunfire with the governor’s security personnel.

According to The PUNCH, the shooting, which lasted for about 12 to 15 minutes, occurred shortly after Adeleke left the palace hall where he had met with the monarch.

The governor visited the Ataoja after leaving the Osun State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osogbo, where he received his Certificate of Return following his re-election.

Speaking to the platform, an eyewitness said Adeleke and his entourage were received by Oyetunji, who reportedly presented his Certificate of Return to the monarch.

The eyewitness said trouble started as the meeting was winding down after the monarch had offered prayers.

She said Adeleke had already left the hall through an exit reserved for the monarch and his wives when the shooting started.

However, in a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Wednesday evening, Davido dismissed the report, stating the fight was outside the palace of the monarch they visited and not directed at the Governor.

He wrote, “Lies! It was a fight outside the palace that had nothing to do with us. The people love his excellency.” 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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