Aston Villa Confirm Signing Of Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, Matteo Ruggeri

Aston Villa have completed the signings of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and left-back Matteo Ruggeri as Unai Emery continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Japan international Suzuki joins Villa from Parma for a fee worth about £30 million, while Ruggeri arrives from Atletico Madrid in a £17 million deal.

Suzuki, 23, moves to Villa Park despite Emi Martinez’s proposed transfer to Juventus collapsing over the weekend after the two clubs failed to agree a fee.

Martinez now faces an uncertain future at Villa after helping the club win the Europa League in May. He also played a key role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph.

Villa regard Suzuki as their long-term first-choice goalkeeper and believe he can hold the position for many years.

The Japan international spent two seasons at Parma, making 59 appearances and helping the club finish 13th in Serie A last season.

Ruggeri, 24, joins Aston Villa to replace Lucas Digne, who moved to European champions Paris St-Germain on 9 August.

The Italian defender has yet to earn a senior cap for Italy but brings considerable experience from his time in Serie A. He made more than 100 appearances for Atalanta and helped the club win the Europa League in 2024 before moving to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Both players could make their Villa debuts in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brighton.