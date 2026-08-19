APC Governors Are Tenants – Baraje Declares, Predicts PDP Comeback In 2027

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kawu Baraje, has said governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose their positions in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Baraje made the statement while speaking with journalists at the Dutse International Airport in Jigawa State, where he was travelling to Azare in Bauchi State.

The former PDP chairman said the opposition party had made progress in resolving its internal problems and was now preparing to challenge the APC in several states during the 2027 elections.

According to him, the PDP’s previous difficulties created an opportunity for the APC to make electoral gains across the country.

He said the situation had changed as members of the opposition had moved towards reconciliation and greater unity.

Baraje said the PDP was now in a stronger position to compete for power in states currently controlled by the APC.

He also claimed that growing dissatisfaction with the ruling party could work in favour of the opposition at the next polls.

He said: “The APC people who are occupying the government houses today are tenants. But as you can see what is going on now, people are rejecting them totally and clamouring for the return of the PDP. So, it is some kind of revolution.”