2027: Sowore Blasts DSS Over ‘Discriminatory’ Treatment At Peace Accord

The 2027 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of discriminating against him at the Peace Accord signing event ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, security operatives blocked him when he arrived at the peace-signing venue.

Naija News reports that the activist made the allegation in a post on 𝕏.

He lamented that it is typical of Nigeria’s security agencies to belittle someone once he is not surrounded by a convoy of expensive cars and heavily armed escorts.

He wrote, “I arrived at the National Peace Committee’s Peace Accord signing event, only to be blocked at the gate by the DSS operatives.

“One of them demanded to see my invitation letter, even though he later admitted that he knew I was a presidential candidate.

“While this was going on, another presidential candidate swept in with his long convoy and was ushered through without any of this harassment.

“Then came another condition: I would not be allowed in with my staff. After that, they said my camera crew would not be allowed in either.

“I refused to accept this discriminatory treatment. If this is supposed to be a peace accord involving presidential candidates, then every candidate must be treated with equal dignity and respect.

“Not according to the size of their convoy, the number of security vehicles around them, or how much privilege they display.

“I insisted on my rights and made it clear that I would not succumb to discriminatory conduct.”