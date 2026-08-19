2027: Segun Sowunmi Declares Total Support For Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has declared his support for the second-term re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi made the public declaration on Wednesday during a Politics Today interview with Channels Television.

While he maintained that he has not decamped from the PDP, he insisted that Nigeria must build its democracy around its peculiarities.

The former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who broke into a song of praise for Tinubu during the programme, insisted his decision was not based on any monetary inducement but on the conviction that President Tinubu is the right person to lead Nigeria.

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Meanwhile, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has predicted a defeat for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, even if the President appoints his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and his son, Seyi Tinubu, as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he would still suffer a woeful defeat in the 2027 polls.

Dalung submitted that President Tinubu will not win a second term in office regardless of the resources and political structure at his disposal.

He made the prediction while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said the outcome of the Osun State governorship election is a testament to what to expect in the 2027 elections.