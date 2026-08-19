The Senior Political Assistant to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarewaju, has claimed that the opposition’s momentum would die totally if the former vice president stepped down from the presidential race.

Naija News reports that in a post via his 𝕏 handle, Olarewaju maintained that Atiku is the only candidate showing the capacity to match President Bola Tinubu locally and internationally in the 2027 election.

Recalling the outcome of the 2023 election, Atiku’s aide said the late former President Muhammadu Buhari failed to invest in Tinubu’s victory, which is why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost Lagos State, and why communal manipulation was allowed in many states.

He wrote: “Atiku steps down now and opposition momentum dies totally, an election with the incumbent as contestant is a different ballgame from a transition election.

“2027 is beyond Atiku. Atiku himself is the bridge for us to build and hold an opposition core, post-2027.

“Atiku is the only candidate showing capacity to match Bola Tinubu locally and internationally in 2027.

“Every election is unique and different and everyone should get ready.

“2023 went the way it did because Buhari wasn’t too invested in Tinubu’s victory, that’s why APC lost Lagos and communal rigging was allowed in many states.”