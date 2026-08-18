Why I Think APC Didn’t Lose Osun Election – Senate Leader Bamidele

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Osun State election, Bola Oyebamiji, to accept the result of the poll and congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election.

Naija News reports that Bamidele, who also chairs the National Assembly South-West Caucus, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday while assessing the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election.

Adeleke a candidate of the Accord Party won the election with 511,067 votes, defeating Oyebamiji, who secured 444,815 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salam, came third with 17,180 votes.

The Senate Leader said the result reflected the choice of the voters and called on all the candidates who took part in the election to respect the decision of the people.

He said Adeleke’s return to office should come with the responsibility of bringing together residents and political groups across the state.

According to him, the governor should focus on running an administration that serves people regardless of their political affiliations.

“On this premise, I strongly encourage the candidate of our great party, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, to contact Governor Adeleke; congratulate him on his re-election and constructively share with him innovative policy ideas that can help him serve the interests of our people much better.

“For me, the APC did not lose the election given the background that Governor Adeleke was coming from as a member of the APC before he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party. Besides, he has always been committed to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu; Governor Adeleke’s re-election, therefore, is not just a victory for ACCORD, but also for us in the APC”, his statement read in part.