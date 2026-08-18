Video: Wike Visits Flooded Areas In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, visited some of the flooded areas in the Maitama area, Abuja.

A government official, who spoke while explaining the cause of the flood to the Minister, said the water is coming from the Maitama hills.

During the visit, Wike inspected a designated drainage channel where a structure had been erected despite the plot’s revocation more than a decade ago.

Naija News recalls that Abuja residents recently cried out for help after heavy rainfall disrupted movement across parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Floodwaters overwhelmed major roads and residential areas on Saturday, August 15, forcing motorists to a standstill and some businesses to close.

Affected areas include Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse 2, the area around Delight Event Centre in Gudu and parts of Efab Estate in Lokogoma. The bridge linking Gaduwa and Durumi.

Several vehicles were also submerged, while buildings were also covered by floodwaters. Many commuters were forced to seek alternative routes to avoid damage from the floodwaters.

Residents took to social media and appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to intervene and address the flooding.

The Minister visited some of the affected areas on Tuesday.

See the video as shared by his media aide, Lere Olayinka.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial district, Senator Ireti Kingibe, has opened up on the reason for flooding in Abuja.

She explained that the FCT administration had departed from its master plan, adding that construction on green areas, flood channels, and floodplains had blocked waterways, thereby causing flooding.

Kingibe made the disclosure during an appearance on Arise News on Monday.

She explained that she has written to relevant FCT agencies about the continued construction on green areas, flood channels, and floodplains.