Transfer Updates: Enzo Fernández, Bruno Fernandes, Kane, Mbaye, Bouaddi, Others

Manchester City could face a huge bill if they pursue Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. The Telegraph reports the Blues would demand more than a £120m fee for the 25-year-old Argentina international if City attempt to complete a deal during the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Chelsea are also demanding close to a £100m transfer fee for Pedro Neto. The Daily Mail reports Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are interested in the 26-year-old Portugal winger, while Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring the former Wolves star.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is attracting strong interest from Galatasaray. The Telegraph claims the Turkish club are prepared to offer the 31-year-old around £18.3m per season, twice his current salary, but United have no desire to sell their captain and are working on a new contract.

United have also been offered the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó. Sport reports the Catalan club are prepared to listen to transfer offers for the 22-year-old Spain international.

Liverpool are continuing their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye. Teamtalk reports a combined fee of around £155m could be required for the French winger and Senegalese forward.

Mbaye is particularly close to a move to Anfield. RMC Sport reports Liverpool have agreed personal terms with the 18-year-old on a five-year contract and are now expected to negotiate a fee with PSG, potentially around €50m.

Bayern Munich are confident of extending Harry Kane’s contract. Bild reports the England captain, who is entering the final year of his current deal, is expected to remain with the Bundesliga giants despite transfer interest from elsewhere.

Como have approached Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the club want the 26-year-old Italy international on loan with an obligation to buy in a transfer package worth around £25m.

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has been permitted to travel to West Ham for a medical. Sky Sports reports the 27-year-old Suriname international is closing in on a move to the London Stadium.

AC Milan are also close to adding another attacking player. Corriere dello Sport reports the Italian giants have agreed a £34m deal to sign Belgium winger Diego Moreira from Strasbourg.

Former England striker Jamie Vardy is attracting interest despite being a free agent. Talksport reports Sao Paulo and West Ham are among the clubs considering a move for the 39-year-old veteran.

Elsewhere, Coventry City are leading the race for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Teamtalk reports the Sky Blues want to sign the 25-year-old Ukraine international on loan, with regular Premier League football viewed as key to his development after his lengthy absence.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has emerged as a target for Al-Hilal. Diario AS reports the Saudi club are considering the 30-year-old England forward as a possible replacement for Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both monitoring Racing Santander midfielder Sergio Martínez. Diario AS claims the 19-year-old has impressed with his creativity and has a release clause of just €3m.

Manchester City are closing in on Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. Reports claim City have agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old Morocco international on a five-year contract and are aiming to complete the deal this week, despite Lille valuing him at around €100m.

Juventus have agreed a transfer deal with Tottenham for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The Italian is set to join on a season-long loan with an option for Juventus to make the move permanent for €10m.

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The Spanish champions reportedly returned with a third offer worth €76.5m after two previous bids were rejected.