‘This Is False’ – Ogogo’s Family Debunks Death Rumour

The family of Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has dismissed reports making rounds online that the actor is dead.

Naija News understands that the rumour about the 66-year-old actor starting trending online, hours after Ogogo’s daughters, Lima and Kira Taiwo, spoke about their father’s health condition in separate emotional appeals via Instagram on Monday.

The actor’s daughter revealed that their father is battling stage-four cancer and is currently in critical condition.

Lima, who struggled to hold back tears throughout the video, appealed to Nigerians and well-wishers to help her family find a hospital or medical personnel willing to treat her father, insisting that the family was not soliciting funds.

Reacting to the death rumour, the family urged the public to stop spreading unverified information about the veteran actor.

A Facebook user has started the rumour, after claiming that one of the actor’s daugther, Haleemah Taiwo, had announced his death after he was allegedly rejected by several hospitals.

The claim quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting a response from another of the actor’s daughters, Lima Taiwo.

Reacting in a post on Instagram, Lima strongly denied the death report.

“This is false!!!!!!! This is false!!!!! This is false!!!!! This is false!!! THIS IS FAKE… PLEASE STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS,” she wrote.