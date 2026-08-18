The Enhancement Gap: Could Smart Drugs And Brain Tech Create A New Form Of Inequality?

Written by Caleb Atere

Imagine two students preparing for the same ﬁnal exam. One has access to a prescription stimulant that sharpens focus for hours on end. The other has only coffee and willpower. Both may work equally hard, but only one has a chemical edge.

Multiply that scenario across classrooms, workplaces, and even militaries around the world, and a difficult question emerges: what happens to fairness when the mind itself becomes something you can upgrade — if you can afford it?

What is cognitive enhancement?

Cognitive enhancement refers to the use of drugs, devices, or techniques to improve mental functions such as memory, focus, alertness, or decision-making in healthy individuals — not to treat illness, but to perform better than one’s natural baseline. This includes so-called “smart drugs” like modaﬁnil and prescription stimulants used off-label, as well as emerging brain technologies such as transcranial stimulation devices and brain-computer interfaces.

These tools are no longer confined to science ﬁction or medical clinics. They are increasingly marketed to students cramming for exams, professionals chasing productivity, and executives seeking a competitive advantage.

Where the inequality begins.

The concern is simple: these tools are not equally available to everyone. Prescription stimulants require access to healthcare systems and willing physicians. Brain stimulation devices carry price tags that put them out of reach for many. Even the “safer” nootropic supplements sold online favor those with disposable income and the digital literacy to navigate a crowded, unregulated market.

This creates the possibility of a new kind of gap — not just in wealth or education, but in cognitive performance itself. If enhancement becomes normalized in competitive environments like universities or high-pressure workplaces, those without access may not just fall behind by chance; they may be structurally locked out of keeping pace.

History offers a caution here. Access to quality education, nutrition, and healthcare has long divided opportunity along economic lines. Cognitive enhancement risks becoming another layer stacked on top of these existing divides, rather than a fresh, neutral tool available to all.

A gap that could go global

The enhancement gap is not only a concern within countries — it could also widen the distance between nations. Wealthier countries with stronger healthcare infrastructure and research investment are far more likely to develop and access these technologies ﬁrst. Lower-income countries, already contending with unequal access to basic healthcare, could be left even further behind in a world where cognitive performance is increasingly commodiﬁed.

Is this inevitable?

Not necessarily. Technologies that begin as luxuries often become widely accessible over time— think of eyeglasses, vaccines, or even smartphones. The key question is whether policymakers, healthcare systems, and institutions act early enough to shape equitable access, rather than allowing the market alone to decide who gets to enhance their mind and who does not.

This is where ethics and policy matter most. Should cognitive enhancers be regulated and subsidized like essential medicines? Should schools and workplaces set clear rules about their use, the way they do for other performance-affecting substances? These are not hypothetical questions for the distant future — they are decisions societies are already beginning to face.

Why this matters to you

Cognitive enhancement is often discussed in labs and academic journals, but its consequences will be felt in ordinary classrooms, offices, and homes. Whether or not you ever take a smart drug or use a brain-stimulation device, the choices made now about access and regulation will shape how fair — or unfair — the mental playing ﬁeld becomes for the next generation.

The conversation should not be left to scientists and tech companies alone. It belongs to all of us.

Caleb Atere is a Bioethics Research Student.