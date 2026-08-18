It Is Idiotic – Sowore Blasts NDLEA For Destroying Cannabis Farm

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has berated the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for destroying cannabis farms in Edo State.

Sowore called for the legalisation and regulation of cannabis in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the activist shared his reservation in a post on 𝕏.

He questioned why the government was destroying what he described as economically viable crops while the country was experiencing poverty.

According to him, the government should stop destroying cannabis farms and instead legalise and regulate the cultivation of the plant to harness its medicinal and industrial potential.

He described the act as idiotic, adding that it was a waste of economic opportunities.

“It is idiotic that NDLEA put on uniforms, march into farms, and set economically viable crops worth millions of dollars ablaze while your country is drowning in multidimensional poverty.

“Stop destroying cannabis farms. Stop wasting enormous economic opportunities in the name of a failed and outdated policy,” he wrote.

The human rights activist further stated that Nigeria could benefit economically from a regulated cannabis industry through research, job creation and revenue generation.

“Legalise and properly regulate cannabis. Invest in research, harness its legitimate medicinal and industrial potential, create jobs, generate revenue, and build an industry Nigerians can benefit from,” he added.