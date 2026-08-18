Rodri: ‘Playing For Barcelona Is A Dream’ As £65 Million Move Nears Completion

Spanish midfielder, Rodri says joining Barcelona will fulfil a lifelong dream as he closes in on a £65 million move from Manchester City.

Naija News gathered that Rodri arrived in Barcelona on Monday, August 17, with his family ahead of his medical and the final formalities of the transfer.

Speaking to reporters after landing at El Prat airport, Rodri admitted that the negotiations had been intense but said he was happy to be in Barcelona.

“I’m happy to be here; it’s been a few intense days, and I’m thrilled to be here,” he said. “Playing for Barcelona is a dream. We’re going for the Champions League and everything else that comes our way.”

Barcelona had to work hard to complete the deal, with Manchester City rejecting two formal offers before eventually agreeing to the move. Rodri made it clear throughout the negotiations that Barcelona remained his preferred choice amid interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Real Madrid also held talks with the Spain international and reportedly made an offer that his agent described as “impossible to refuse”. However, Rodri chose Barcelona because he believes his style suits the club’s footballing philosophy. He also rejected interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder will undergo his medical on Tuesday before signing a four-year contract. Barcelona will then complete the remaining paperwork and formally unveil their new signing.

Rodri will not make his Barcelona debut against Al Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy because he has not yet trained with his new teammates. The club plans to ease him into action rather than risk rushing him into competitive football.

The move brings an end to Rodri’s seven-year spell at Manchester City, where he established himself as one of Europe’s leading midfielders. He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League, scoring the winning goal in City’s 2023 final win over Inter Milan.

Rodri also played a central role in City’s treble-winning campaign that season. His departure now leaves the club with a major gap in midfield, although City have already moved to strengthen the area by signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

The club also remains interested in Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi and has previously explored a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez. However, Chelsea’s £120 million asking price has prevented any deal from progressing.