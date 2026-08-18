Judge Gives US Attorney Four Days To Release Tinubu’s ‘Drug Trafficking Allegations Record’

A United States District Judge, Beryl Howell, has granted US Attorney, Jeanine Pirro, an additional four days to release records linked to longstanding allegations concerning President Bola Tinubu.

A United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York L.C., disclosed the development in a post on 𝕏.

According to the firm, Pirro, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump, had requested a 10-day extension to comply with the disclosure process.

Judge Howell, however, granted only four additional days, extending the deadline to August 21.

The lobbying firm said Howell considered how long the case had remained unresolved, noting that the matter had already been pending for more than three years.

“U.S. Attorney Pirro requested an additional 10 days, but Judge Beryl Howell granted only four additional days, until August 21, noting that this case has already been pending for more than three years,” the firm stated.

The records being sought are connected to allegations surrounding Tinubu and past drug-trafficking investigations in the United States.

Reacting to the ruling, Von Batten-Montague-York welcomed what it described as renewed efforts by the US Department of Justice to make the documents available.

“We deeply appreciate U.S. Attorney #Pirro and the DOJ’s renewed motivation to release these documents, and we agree with Judge Howell. This case has been pending for three years. The time to release the #Tinubu drug-trafficking files is now,” the firm said.

It further argued that the diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the United States should not prevent scrutiny of allegations involving public officials.

The firm added, “As President #Trump has indicated, our shared interests with #Nigeria do not mean supporting an alleged drug trafficker.”