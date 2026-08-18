List Of Presidential Candidates, Parties That Signed 2027 Peace Accord

Presidential candidates and political parties gathered in Abuja on Tuesday to sign the first National Peace Accord ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The National Peace Committee, chaired by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), organised the event.

Naija News reports that the accord was signed on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, alongside the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, his counterpart in the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) signed the accord in person.

The event also had in attendance national chairmen of major political parties in the country.

Other parties that participated in the signing ceremony, organised by the National Peace Committee, included the Labour Party, Democratic Leadership Alliance, National Democratic Party, National Rescue Movement, Social Democratic Party, Youth Party, Young Progressives Party and Zenith Labour Party, among others.

The ceremony was held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The National Peace Accord signing is designed to promote democratic stability and reduce political tensions.

The programme featured goodwill messages from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan; the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot; and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff.

The ceremony also featured the formal signing by National Assembly and governorship candidates, party chairmen, presidential candidates, the INEC chairman and the Inspector-General of Police.