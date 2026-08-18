President Tinubu Meets Akpabio, Doguwa, Oyetola, Alake In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday held separate meetings and engagements with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola, Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake, and House of Representatives member Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Naija News understands that Akpabio arrived first at 6:12 pm, followed by Oyetola. Doguwa was sighted entering the corridor to the President’s office at 7:15 pm, while Alake was also seen at the Villa within the hour.

Oyetola’s visit comes just days after Governor Ademola Adeleke, was declared winner of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

The agenda of the various meetings has not been disclosed at the time of filing this report.

In other news, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration over rising food prices, saying that the latest reports indicate that the President and his government have no solution to the rising cost of living in the country.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the Tinubu government has “run out of ideas”.

The opposition party stated that the government’s current approach, which tends to focus only on core inflation figures, does not prioritise the daily struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

The party called for an approach that puts food security at the heart of national security by undertaking immediate actions that boost food production by reducing input, energy and transportation costs, improving security, establishing strategic food reserves and setting measurable targets tied ultimately to one objective: ensuring that Nigerians can afford to eat and Nigerian farmers have money in their pockets.