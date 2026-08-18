Pouchers Raises $500,000 in Pre-Seed Funding and Exits Beta

Pouchers, a stablecoin-powered payments platform helping Nigerians receive, hold and spend money globally, has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding. This was led by Stack Directory LLC, a Dubai-based internet investment company, with participation from other strategic angel investors.

The raise comes as Pouchers officially exits beta and enters its next phase of growth, with plans to expand its cross-border payments infrastructure, grow its product offering and build more partnerships that make it easier for Nigerians to move and manage money across borders.

For freelancers, remote workers, entrepreneurs and professionals earning from international clients, getting paid from abroad can still be more complicated than it should be.

Transfers can take days to arrive. Exchange rates can eat into earnings. And in some cases, people have to rely on someone else’s foreign account or piece together several different platforms just to receive and use their money.

Pouchers was built to make that easier.

The platform gives users access to a digital dollar wallet that allows them to receive USDT and USDC and hold their value in dollar equivalent. Users can also spend globally with virtual dollar cards.

The goal is simple: instead of needing different platforms for different parts of your financial life, Pouchers is building one place to receive, hold and spend money across borders.

Building for Nigerians Who Work Globally

More Nigerians are working with international companies, clients and customers than ever before. But while the way we work has become global, the financial tools available to us have not always kept up.

Someone can work for a company in the UK, get paid by a client in the US and spend money in Nigeria. Their financial life can cross three currencies and several borders in the same week.

Pouchers is building for that reality.

Its dollar wallets and virtual dollar cards already give users a way to hold and spend internationally. With foreign currency accounts coming soon to the platform, users can also receive payments in major currencies without having to rely on workarounds.

$500,000 to Build What Comes Next

The $500,000 pre-seed round, backed by our partners, will support Pouchers as it expands its product, strengthens its payments infrastructure and grows its offering.

The funding will also help the company reach more users and continue building products around one core idea: making money movement feel less like a workaround and more like a normal part of everyday financial life, wherever we are.

“This raise gives us the opportunity to move faster on a problem we know many Nigerians experience firsthand. People are already working, earning and doing business globally. The financial infrastructure should make that easier, not harder.

We’re building Pouchers to give people a simpler way to receive, hold and spend their money across borders, without having to piece together different solutions to make it work.”

— Ayo Adewuyi, CEO, Pouchers





What’s Next for Pouchers

Exiting beta marks the beginning of Pouchers’ next chapter.

The company is focused on expanding its financial products and making the platform useful across more parts of the cross-border money journey.

With stablecoin wallets, virtual dollar cards and foreign currency accounts coming soon, Pouchers is building toward a future where Nigerians can manage money from around the world without the usual friction that comes with moving money across borders.

Pouchers is available to download at pouchers.io.