Police Inspector Killed In Adamawa

The Nigerian Police Force, Adamawa Command, has lost one of its officers to a recent attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Naija News understands that the attack happened in Gaya, a community in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

It was reported that a police inspector and seven civilians were murdered during the attack.

Confirming the development to reporters on Tuesday, the Chairman of Hong Local Government Area, Aliyu Sa’ad, said the attackers invaded the community at night, set two houses ablaze and killed eight people.

He said, “The attackers came on the night of Monday and launched a bloody attack on two houses, burnt the houses and killed one police officer and seven civilians during the attack.”

He disclosed that the military, police, hunters and other security agencies had been deployed to the area to search for the attackers.

In a separate statement, the command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, said, “The report we received from the area is that on Monday night, dead bodies of five people were recovered, four civilians and an inspector of police, after the attackers left. We are still waiting for an update, since troops have been deployed with all the security agencies, including vigilante and hunters, to hunt for the attackers.”

The police spokesperson said the command would provide further details as more information became available.

He said, “If there is any new development concerning the attack, I will surely contact you for a detailed briefing.”