Osun: APC Candidate, Oyebamiji Breaks Silence After Losing To Adeleke

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded Osun State election, Bola Oyebamiji, has urged members and supporters of the party to remain calm and peaceful following the outcome of the poll.

Naija News reports that Oyebamiji, in a post-election statement, also called on security agencies to investigate alleged attacks on APC members and supporters across the state.

He commended party leaders, members, volunteers and voters for their commitment to his campaign, saying their support for the development agenda presented by the APC would remain memorable.

Oyebamiji acknowledged that the party had expected a different result but said his camp would, for now, respect the position of the electoral body while the APC reviews the outcome of the election.

He said, “Although we had hoped for a different outcome in the election, in the meantime, we respect the position of the electoral umpire and I totally support the decision of our party in its ongoing review of the outcome of the election.”

The former APC candidate expressed appreciation to voters who supported his campaign as well as volunteers and party members who mobilised across the state.

“I am deeply grateful to every voter who placed their trust in our vision, to the volunteers who gave their time and energy, and to you committed party members and leaders across the state who turned out to energise our campaign,” he added.

Oyebamiji said although the campaign and election had ended, the issues and development objectives promoted during the election would continue to guide the party’s activities.

According to him, the APC would continue to push for what he described as effective, inclusive and rapid development in Osun State.

“The campaign has come to an end and the election is over, but the values and causes we championed are alive.

“We would continue to work for effective, inclusive and rapid development of our dear Osun. I urge all of you who stood by our party and campaign to keep working for our community, to stay engaged, to continue to organise and to remain vigilant for the collective good of our state,” he said.

The APC candidate also raised concerns over what he described as growing hostility and violence against members and supporters of the party after the election.

While appealing to his supporters to maintain peace, Oyebamiji urged the state government, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intervene.

He said, “As events unfold, I urge all of you to remain calm and peaceful as you go about your daily activities in the post-election period.

“At the same time, I wish to alert the State Government and security agents to the growing trend of hostility and violence against our members and supporters.

“The violent attacks on our members witnessed in the build-up to the election have taken another dimension in the last 24 hours. Consequently, I urge the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intervene and arrest this ugly trend without delay.”

Oyebamiji thanked voters, party leaders and supporters for their sacrifices during the campaign, saying he remained proud of the campaign conducted by the APC and grateful for the confidence placed in him.