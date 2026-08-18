Osun: ‘Nigerian Voters Are More Aware Of Their Civic Duty’ – Oke

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council in Osun State, Oluwole Oke, has said the just-concluded governorship election showed that Nigerian voters are becoming more conscious of their civic responsibilities and the obligations of government.

Oke, while speaking on Arise TV interview, on Monday night, said the level of participation in the poll reflected a growing awareness among citizens that government must provide basic services, including security, healthcare, education and welfare.

He said, “The takeaway from this exercise is the level of turnout. This election shows that Nigerian voters are more aware and conscious of their civic duty that they need to perform.

“They are now aware that the government owes them a duty of care. This is captured in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that it is the duty of government to look after the citizens, their welfare, and their security.”

The APC campaign chief also questioned the performance of the Osun State Government under Governor Ademola Adeleke, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare and agricultural support.

Oke said the party’s ongoing review of the election would also take into account what he described as the condition of residents under the current administration.

“When you look at the situation in Osun State, which is one of the reasons we are conducting a thorough review of the records of this election: has the government of Osun State really been taking care of the people in education and healthcare provision?” he asked.

He noted that a significant number of residents depend on agriculture for their livelihoods and questioned the level of support provided to farmers.

“Osun people are largely agricultural farmers; what support has the government given to the farmers? When you look at this in totality, you can see the failures of government glaring in the citizens’ faces,” Oke said.

Oke further argued that the APC found it difficult to reconcile what it described as shortcomings of the Adeleke administration with the outcome of the election.

“So you will be wondering: are these citizens begging to be slaves under the leadership of Ademola Adeleke? The answer is no,” he said.

He urged the public to allow the party time to complete its review before making further pronouncements on the election.

“I appeal that you please give us some time. Let us do what we want to do and what we ought to do, and we will come back to speak to the members of the public,” he added.