Osun: Call Your Attack Dogs To Order – APC Warns Adeleke

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State chapter has accused the Accord Party of carrying out post-election attacks on its members.

Naija News reports that APC spokesman Kola Olabisi made the claim in a statement.

Olabisi alleged that some ‘illegal sit-at-home local government council chairmen’ forced their way into council areas with political hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, cudgels and juju.

He also claimed that some illegal NURTW executives have been using thugs to force their way into motor parks.

The APC listed incidents including: attacks in the Oke-fia area of Osogbo on Monday; attacks in the Amudaoba area of Modakeke on Sunday; an attack on the Ward 9 APC chairman in Iba in Ifelodun LGA on Sunday; and the destruction of Akibu Olateju’s house in Ilie in Ifelodun LGA.

“Immediately after INEC declared Governor Adeleke winner on Sunday, Accord Party thugs broke loose and burnt four motorcycles belonging to our members in Modakeke and destroyed the shop of one of our female members. Both male and female Accord members used horse tail to whip an APC female member to stupor in a recorded video that has gone viral.

“We condemn in its entirety the needless violent attacks of our members by the Accord Party hoodlums as it’s a threat to public peace capable of plunging the state into a full-blown crisis should there be reprisal attacks by our members.

“Governor Adeleke should call his attack dogs who are unjustifiably attacking our members and supporters to order, as the continuation of such could be a recipe for avoidable disturbance of public peace.

“It is important for Governor Adeleke to know that he must manage his victory very well to avert avoidable cataclysm that may bedevil his fragile administration,” the statement read.