Veteran Nollywood Actor, Ogogo Battles Stage-4 Cancer, Hospitals Refuse To Treat Him

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, is battling stage-four cancer and is currently in critical condition.

Naija News reports that Ogogo’s daughters, Lima and Kira Taiwo, spoke about their father’s health condition in separate emotional appeals via Instagram on Monday, saying hospitals have refused to continue treatment.

Lima, who struggled to hold back tears throughout the video, appealed to Nigerians and well-wishers to help her family find a hospital or medical personnel willing to treat her father, insisting that the family was not soliciting funds.

According to her, the family only discovered the extent of Ogogo’s health condition three weeks ago, stressing that his outward appearance did not reflect the severity of his illness.

She said, “Hello everybody, good evening. I’m here to ask for help from my daddy. He has cancer and it’s really, really bad.

“And the hospitals are refusing to treat him. At least, please, give this man a chance. Nobody wants to do anything.

“You see him, you can’t even know that. Something is wrong that bad. It’s just starting to show. We didn’t even know until like three weeks ago.

“Please, I’m begging you. If you know somebody that knows somebody that will be willing to treat him, anything, we’re willing to try anything. We’re not here to ask for money. Nobody’s here to ask for money.”

While acknowledging the support the family had received from a relative, Lima pleaded with Nigerians to come to their aid, adding she could not bear to watch her father die.

She stated, “My big uncle has helped a lot. He has been of great help. Like, nobody even knew that he would show up for us this way.

“But if he’s willing to do anything, please, if you know somebody that knows somebody that will be willing to treat him, would you really appreciate it? Please, I can’t watch my daddy die. I can’t. I can’t. Please. Please, I’m begging you. Please. Please.”

Similarly, Kira, in a video via Instagram, appealed to anyone who could provide cancer treatment for the father, including chemotherapy, to contact the family.

She stressed that the family was not seeking money, but medical intervention that could give their father another chance.

She said, “Hello everyone, I’m here for my daddy. He has cancer and is in stage 4. The hospital is saying that they cannot treat him again, like they can’t give him chemo again.

“And I really, really, really love to appreciate Senator Yayi. He has been the one helping us, he has been the one footing the bills.

“What I’m here for, what I’m here for is that if you can treat my daddy, if you can start chemo for him, whether it’s medical or herbs, please, I’m begging you, guys, I’m begging you, any help, anything, anybody that you know that can treat cancer, please, please, I’m begging you.”