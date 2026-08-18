NOUN: Students To Access Health Insurance Across Nigeria

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has commenced the implementation of the Tertiary Institutions Social Health Insurance Programme (TISHIP) for its students across the country.

The development was announced during an emergency meeting of the NOUN Management Committee on TISHIP held on Tuesday at the university’s headquarters in Abuja, where four Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) were unveiled for the programme.

The four HMOs – Healthspring, Noor, Novo and Precious activates 2026_2 of the programme which brings the figure to eight appointed and assigned to cover the respective geo-political zones under the scheme, which took effect in the January 2026_1.

Chairman of the committee and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Shehu Usman Adamu, said the welfare of NOUN students remained a priority of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma.

Explaining the operational framework of TISHIP, Adamu said each student would be enrolled through their respective study centre and issued a health insurance card to facilitate access to medical services.

He added that participating students would have access to designated healthcare facilities in the states where they reside.

To ensure a seamless enrolment process, the university’s Directorate of Management Information System (MIS) has been tasked with providing the list of students in each senatorial district across the country.

According to him, students’ names, registration numbers, email addresses and telephone numbers would be collated and forwarded for enrolment with designated healthcare providers in each senatorial district.

The DVC also outlined a range of medical services to be made available to students enrolled in the programme, stressing that the initiative was designed to provide students with affordable and accessible healthcare while pursuing their studies.

Adamu further disclosed that the university management had received the list of selected hospitals that would provide services under the scheme.

He explained that the list would form the basis for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and the participating healthcare facilities, clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of the parties.

He called on the HMO to ensure efficient health service provision to aligned with the mandate of the Vice Chancellor of improving student’s welfare.