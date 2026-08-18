Osun: ‘There Was No Alliance With ADC’ – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, distanced himself from the report claiming that he entered into an agreement with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to secure victory in last Saturday’s governorship election.

The governor said the ADC was not part of the political coalition that supported his re-election bid before or during the poll.

Adeleke’s reaction followed comments by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, who reportedly said his party collaborated with the Accord Party (A) to prevent the All Progressives Congress (APC) from winning the election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke insisted that there was no arrangement between him and the ADC before, during or after the election.

The governor again attributed his victory to God and the people of Osun State, saying the electorate stood by his administration at the polls.

He also commended political groups and individuals who supported his re-election campaign, while stressing that the ADC was not among those involved in the alliance.

“I commend political partners who went all out to make Saturday a victory day for all Osun people. But we must clarify for the sake of history that ADC was never part of the alliance,” Adeleke said.

The governor maintained that the support he received came from a broad coalition of political partners who worked towards the success of his re-election campaign.

Adeleke, however, said the conclusion of the election meant political differences should no longer determine how his administration relates with residents of the state.

“Now that the election is over, I am a governor of all Osun people irrespective of political groups, religion or race,” he said.