Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 18th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 18th August, 2026.

The newly elected Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, has made fresh allegations about why lawmakers sacked his predecessor, Blessing Agbebaku.

Naija News reports that Idiaye, who is representing Akoko Edo Constituency I, emerged as the new Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday following Agbebaku’s resignation.

Agbebaku was said to have resigned from office amid growing tension within the legislature and moves by some lawmakers to impeach him.

However, hours later, Idiaye alleged that corruption was part of the reason the former Speaker was removed.

Addressing journalists after Monday’s plenary, Idiaye criticised Agbebaku’s leadership, saying his administration was marred by prolonged adjournments and questionable conduct.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a drop in Nigeria’s inflation for July 2026.

In its latest update, the government agency revealed that the country’s Inflation Rate, which was 15.91 per cent in the previous month (June), has now dropped further to 15.43 per cent.

Naija News reports that the update was contained in the NBS Consumer Price Index and inflation report released on Monday.

The agency also reported food inflation at 5.56 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the general public to disregard information circulating on social media regarding the just-concluded Governorship Election in Osun State.

The warning comes following claims that ghost and hired voters were deployed in the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Dayo Oketola, clarified on ARISE NEWS on Monday while speaking on the conduct and outcome of the poll that all electors were duly registered and were accredited at their designated polling units before they could participate in the election.

He noted that the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) made speculations of ghost voters impossible.

Oketola, hence, warned Nigerians to desist from relying on unverified videos and information circulated on social media.

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Farouk Aliyu, has said some party members had thought the Federal Government would write results to ensure the victory of its candidate, Bola Oyebaniji, at the Osun State gubernatorial poll.

Naija News recalls the APC lost the Osun governorship election to the Accord Party, with Governor Ademola Adeleke securing victory with over a thousand votes.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday, Aliyu said assumption contributed to the party’s defeat in the election.

Farouk Aliyu said many members of the APC took Governor Adeleke and his supporters for granted during the Osun State governorship election.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the deaths of 32 Nigerians in Ungushi community, Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, said condolences were no longer enough and questioned how many more Nigerians would have to die before the current administration of President Bola Tinubu treats the protection of lives as an emergency.

While calling on the Federal Government to take action against recurring attacks, the former Vice President said Nigerians cannot continue to bury their loved ones while those entrusted with their security offer excuses.

Atiku urged the Federal Government to strengthen intelligence, secure vulnerable communities and bring those responsible for the killings to justice.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is jittery over the outcome of the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Momodu, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said the APC is afraid that the Osun gubernatorial election has sent the wrong signal to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 election.

The veteran journalist also asserted that President Bola Tinubu lost in the Osun election, stressing that APC’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji and Gboyega Oyetola were name-droppers using the President’s name in the state.

Momodu also commended Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, for giving real-time updates on the election, adding that the APC would have done their manipulation at midnight.

Nigerian singer Omah Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has revealed that he is no longer putting pressure on himself to stop smoking after several attempts to break the habit.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star made this known during a podcast conversation with DJ Dan.

During the interview, he opened up about his experience with smoking and his difficulty quitting.

Omah Lay explained that he had made several efforts to stop smoking but repeatedly struggled to stay away from it.

After those attempts, he said he has decided to accept that smoking is currently part of his lifestyle rather than continue forcing himself to quit.

The Organizers of Big Brother Naija Season 11 have explained why housemate Neche Maduagwu voluntarily left the reality television show.

Naija News reports that Neche’s unexpected departure happened on Sunday, shortly after the live eviction show.

The development came while she was serving as the Head of House for the week.

Before leaving, Neche informed the other contestants that she had decided to quit the competition.

However, she did not reveal the details of the personal situation that influenced her decision.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered the Super Falcons’ technical crew to step down with immediate effect following a disappointing 2026 campaign.

The NFF Executive Committee announced the decision earlier today, August 17, in a brief statement but did not disclose the reason for the directive.

“The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has asked members of the technical crew of the @NGSuper_Falcons to step down with immediate effect,” the federation said via a statement on 𝕏.

Naija News reports that the decision follows a difficult Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign in which the Super Falcons suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening Group C match.

Nigerian football legend Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha has revealed how he adopted his brother’s name.

Okocha explained that Jay Jay became his nickname during childhood, when he played football in the neighbourhood with his brothers.

He stated that several boys in his neighbourhood were called Austin and he was often referred to as “Austin Jay-Jay’s brother” to differentiate him from his namesakes.

Naija News reports that the former Super Eagles captain made the disclosure during an appearance on the ObiOne podcast.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.