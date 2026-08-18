NDLEA Smashes Cocaine Cartel, Arrests Fleeing Celebrity Drug Kingpin 

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have dismantled an international cocaine trafficking cartel using Nigeria as a transit hub for moving illicit drugs to the United Kingdom, other parts of Europe and Asia.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), made this known while addressing journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, stating that the Nigerian arrowhead of the drug cartel, identified as Kazeem Michael, was arrested while attempting to flee the country.

Marwa described the operation as one of the most significant narcotics investigations undertaken by the NDLEA in recent times, leading to the largest cocaine seizure in a courier company in Nigeria.

The NDLEA boss said the operation began with the interception of a consignment of 184.50 kilograms of cocaine concealed for onward export through a courier logistics channel in Lagos.

He said, “Given the scale of the seizure, he immediately directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team, with a mandate to trace the entire network behind the shipment, from the couriers to the masterminds. The cartel was hoping to realise as much as N39 billion from the consignment through their international distribution network.

“Working closely with the management of the courier company involved, NDLEA operatives unravelled a web of intermediary companies and individuals used to process the consignment, leading to the arrest of two key suspects, among several others.

“The first, Lawal Mujab Kehinde, a staff member of the logistics firm through which the cocaine was processed, was found to have a direct and sustained relationship with the cartel’s Nigerian coordinator. Investigation also established that he packages and processes consignments for the syndicate, routes them to the United Kingdom, other parts of Europe and, Asia, while he was paid in cash.

“The second and more prominent suspect is Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known online as “KC Luxury,” whom investigations identified as the Nigerian arrowhead of the cartel. Parading as a social media influencer and businessman dealing in gold, jewellery, and luxury goods, Afolabi used his glamorous public image to disguise a criminal enterprise moving cocaine along a pipeline stretching from South America, through Nigeria, to the United Kingdom, other parts of Europe and Asia.

“This cartel leader did not walk into our custody voluntarily. On the night of 13th August 2026, upon credible intelligence that he intended to flee the country on a business-class flight to Paris, our operatives moved decisively and apprehended him at the boarding gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, just as he attempted to escape the reach of the law. He was found in possession of foreign currencies: €7,750 (Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Euros); £2,800 (Two Thousand, Eight Hundred Pounds Sterling) and ⁠₦100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) cash, and expensive jewelry, consistent with the proceeds of his illicit trade.” A subsequent search of his luxury apartment on Banana Island, Ikoyi, led to the recovery of exotic vehicles.”

Marwa said investigations showed the cartel used false identities to conceal the true consignor of its shipments, relied on financial facilitators who moved billions of naira on its behalf, and maintained active criminal contacts in the United Kingdom, some of whom British authorities have since arrested in connection with the same syndicate.

He linked the operation to a string of recent successes against transnational drug networks, including the dismantling of the Switzerland-based Simon Amadi drug cartel, which laundered proceeds worth millions of dollars through dark web marketplaces, and the takedown of two Nigerian-Mexican methamphetamine syndicates that ran clandestine laboratories in forests in Ogun and Oyo States.

He stated, “These operations send an unmistakable signal that this Agency’s reach extends into the ports, the forests, the luxury apartments, and the departure lounges alike, and that no sanctuary exists anywhere in Nigeria for those who traffic in poison.

“There is a further, and equally important, significance to this particular success. In recent times, we have observed a deliberate shift by drug trafficking organisations away from the seaports, where scrutiny has intensified, towards courier and logistics companies, which they have wrongly assumed to be a softer, less monitored channel for moving narcotics across international borders.

“The dismantling of this cartel, from the interception of the consignment at a courier logistics channel right through to the arrest of its Nigerian arrowhead, is a clear demonstration that this Agency has both the capacity and the capability to fish out traffickers wherever they choose to hide, whether in their mansions, forests, enclaves, ports, or behind the counters of courier companies. Let it be understood: there is no alternative route into or out of Nigeria for illicit drugs that this Agency cannot police.”

Marwa commended the NDLEA’s international partners as well as the Special Investigation Team, under the coordination of the Director of Operations and General Investigation, for their diligence and professionalism in unravelling the syndicate.

He also reassured Nigerians of the Agency’s continued commitment to protecting the country’s youth and communities, and to ensuring that Nigeria is not used as a conduit for trafficking narcotics to any part of the world.

He added, “To those who believe they can hide behind luxury brands, glamorous lifestyles, and social media personas while trafficking poison into our communities and across our borders, this Agency will find you. It does not matter how well-connected, how wealthy, or how far you attempt to run. As this case demonstrates, we will track you to the departure gate if we must.”