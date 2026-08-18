2027: National Peace Accord Is Just A Ritual – Sowore

The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has described the National Peace Accord as a ritual which has little or no impact.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, Sowore said he doesn’t have faith that the peace signing can prevent violence during elections.

Sowore based his argument on the happenings in the recently concluded governorship elections in Osun State, in which several people lost their lives in electoral violence despite the signing of the peace accord by political parties, candidates and other stakeholders before the election.

The human rights activist dismissed the accord as a “ritual.”

“I don’t have faith in it. I’m bringing faith to the system. Those are two different things,” Sowore said.

He alleged that people who signed previous peace accords in Osun State later engaged in violence.

“The people who signed the peace accord in Osun State killed 50 people after they signed the peace accord.

“So if you meant anything at all, why would you sign the peace accord and then go and carry a gun after that and kill 50 people? What will you be expecting after signing today’s peace accord? We conclude the ritual and move on to campaigning.”

Instead of a Peace Accord, Naija News reports that Sowore recommended a “Justice Accord” that would provide sanctions for candidates or parties that violate the commitments contained in the peace agreement.