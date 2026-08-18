I Was Scared – Kiekie Recounts Encounter With Lagos Thugs While Shooting Content 

Content creator and actress Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, has revealed that she was confronted by a group of thugs and asked to pay ₦1 million while filming a short video in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Kiekie shared the experience during the second panel session of the Creative Powerhouse Summit.

Speaking about the difficulties faced by creatives when they film in public places, Kiekie recalled an incident that happened in Obalende after she had completed a one-minute video.

According to her account, the situation became tense when she tried to leave the area. She said the group initially demanded ₦1 million before negotiations brought the amount down.

She eventually paid about ₦700,000 before she could leave the location.

The actress said the experience left her frightened because of the large number of people who had gathered around her.

She said: “So I shot, and I was feeling cool with myself, you know. I thought maybe it’s love and light. By the time I finished the video shoot, I said, let me be going home. That’s how they blocked the garage. So we started to negotiate the exit plan. So we started from one million. I said, ‘one million, that’s on the high side’.

“After going back and forth, I begged them, begged them, I used my mommy to beg them, used my daddy to beg them, I ended up paying something around 700,000. Yes, for a one-minute video. I looked around me and I saw almost 200 people, and I was asking, what is going on? For Ileya, I shot this content where I went to Kara, somewhere after Berger. I literally had to pull up with security.

“To be able to shoot a two-minute content, and at the end of the day, I still spent close to 500,000. What that money did was to make me feel safe and to shoot in time. I’ve been in situations where equipment are being seized. I remember I was on a set in Abeokuta, plus actor, plus producer, plus director, all of us started fighting. Even me I started fighting, but I stood at back of Mr Macaroni because he’s big.

“If we can create a saner environment, it would even help productivity. I got home on that day and I was watching that video, and I said, ‘ah, there’s one part I needed to reshoot.’ Reshoot? Ah, no, that one won’t work, they can shoot me in the process.”