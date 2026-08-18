‘Find A Mad Man Who Can Make The Refineries Work’ – Murray-Bruce Tells Tinubu

Former Bayelsa-East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has charged President Bola Tinubu to make fresh efforts to ensure the nation’s refineries are functional.

Murray-Bruce, in an open letter to the President on Tuesday, said there should be no more excuses regarding the non-operation of the three publicly owned refineries.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker submitted that if the Dangote Refineries, owned by a single individual, can be functional, the government has no excuse for why the national refineries are not working.

“Dangote has shown what is possible on Nigerian soil. Its refinery was designed for 650,000 barrels per day and has reportedly demonstrated even higher throughput during performance testing.

“So let us establish an audacious benchmark.

“Mr President, let the three government-owned refining complexes target, at minimum, the equivalent of 50% of Dangote’s nameplate refining capacity—about 325,000 barrels per day of reliable, commercially viable throughput. Then push beyond it,” he said.

The Bayelsa politician added that Nigeria should not only be satisfied with having refineries that meet local fuel requirements, but should work towards becoming a major exporter of refined petroleum.

He charged President Tinubu to find a ‘mad man’ who believes the task is surmountable and can lead the challenge of restoring the nation’s refineries and make them both productive and profitable.

Murray-Bruce said the vision can be achieved by putting the right person who is ready to fight oil theft and bureaucratic bottlenecks in charge.

“Nigeria should not merely aspire to satisfy its domestic demand. Our ambition should be much bigger. We should become a refining powerhouse for Africa and a major exporter of refined petroleum products. And upstream, the instruction should be equally uncompromising.

“Your administration already has a stated ambition of taking Nigeria towards 4 million barrels of oil per day by 2030. Mr President, find the mad man who will deliver it.

“Find somebody who considers 1.5 million barrels unacceptable when the national ambition is 4 million.

“Find somebody who will fight oil theft, confront bureaucratic paralysis, reduce production costs, unlock dormant assets, accelerate approvals, attract billions of dollars of investment and sit on the neck of every agency standing between Nigeria and increased production.

“I don’t want another committee chairman.

“I want a mad man.

“I don’t want somebody who will spend four years explaining why something cannot be done. I want somebody crazy enough to do it. We have had enough clowns,” he added.

According to the former lawmaker, President Tinubu has demonstrated that he has the political will to make difficult decisions and making the refineries work in the interest of Nigeria requires such a bold decision.

“Nigeria is too important, our problems are too serious and the President’s remaining time is too precious for passengers in government.

“Every minister, regulator, agency head and presidential appointee controlling a critical part of this economy should understand one thing: This is not a retirement home, if you cannot deliver, leave, if you are afraid of stepping on toes, leave, if protecting friendships is more important than protecting Nigeria’s interests, leave, if bureaucracy frightens you, leave, if vested interests can intimidate you, leave.

And if you are not crazy enough to attempt what everybody else says is impossible, we don’t want you.

“Mr President, you have demonstrated that you can take politically difficult decisions. Now take another one: Recruit more mad men.

Give Nigeria a mad man for petroleum production. Give us another mad man whose only obsession is refining.

Give them measurable targets, presidential backing and deadlines, and then get out of their way while they step on every toe that needs stepping on.

Murray Bruce added that his request to the President is non-negotiable, as a Nigeria that refines its own crude and exports petroleum products to the world must emerge.