FG To Evacuates 83 Nigerians From South Africa

The Federal Government, on Monday, disclosed its plan to evacuate another 83 Nigerians from South Africa amid growing concerns over Afrophobic attacks.

Naija News reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

According to Ebienfa, Nigerians in South Africa are scheduled to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

They are expected to depart the Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 3.35 pm local time aboard South African Airways and land in Lagos at about 8.45 pm.

The ministry said the latest evacuation was made possible through the intervention of private individuals who paid for the returnees’ flight tickets.

“The ministry wishes to note that this latest cohort of returnees is facilitated through the kind intervention and sponsorship of tickets by public-spirited private individuals, whose generosity the Federal Government acknowledges with profound gratitude,” the statement said.

The government commended the sponsors for supporting Nigerians seeking to return home amid the worsening situation in South Africa.

The latest exercise came after the Federal Government’s voluntary repatriation programme concluded, which saw nearly 1,490 Nigerians return from South Africa.

The ministry said the administration of President Bola Tinubu remained committed to protecting the welfare and dignity of Nigerians both at home and abroad.

It added that the government’s Citizen Diplomacy policy regarded Nigerians living outside the country as important contributors to national development.

According to the ministry, Nigerians in the diaspora are viewed “not as a burden, but as critical assets for national development.”

The government said it would therefore continue to strengthen measures to protect their rights and well-being.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also praised the private individuals and philanthropists who supported the evacuation, describing their intervention as an example of the government’s preferred whole-of-society approach.

“The ministry commends their patriotism and selflessness, which have significantly alleviated the plight of our compatriots in South Africa,” the statement said.

The Federal Government consequently appealed to the organised private sector, corporate bodies, state governments and other well-meaning Nigerians to support its response to consular emergencies.

The ministry said diplomatic engagement with South African authorities would continue as both countries seek to address the causes of Afrophobia and attacks on Nigerians.

“The government remains committed to deepening strategic partnerships with host nations, including South Africa, to address the root causes of Afrophobia and ensure that such acts of violence and discrimination against Nigerians are prevented and are strongly condemned when they occur, including holding perpetrators of such violence to account,” it stated.