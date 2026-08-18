Doctor Orders Bed Rest For Adeleke After Election Victory

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has been advised by his doctor to observe bed rest after the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared Adeleke winner of the election.

Adeleke, who was seeking a second term in office, won nineteen local government areas, while his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won eleven local government areas.

The special adviser to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, while speaking on Arise TV morning show on Tuesday, revealed that his principal has lost his voice after participating in praise and worship and a night vigil following his victory.

Rasheed, who spoke on behalf of the Osun State governor, promised that the Governor would return to speak to the people himself.

He said, “For the past two days, we have been having a praise and worship and night vigil to thank God for His blessing and grace on the governor and the state.

“And what we now have is that Governor Ademola Adeleke lost his voice, and the doctor also advised that he should have a bed rest. So, he will definitely come back. He will come and speak for himself.”