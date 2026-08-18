Do Not Feel Betrayed Adeleke Endorsed Tinubu – Aide To Osun Residents

Special Adviser and Spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, has urged residents of the state not to feel disappointed by the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu.

He argued that Adeleke’s endorsement of Tinubu predates his victory in the polls, arguing that there was no reason for Osun to feel betrayed.

Naija News reports that Rasheed stated this during an appearance on Arise News on Tuesday, while responding to a question on whether Osun residents should feel disappointed that the governor endorsed Tinubu’s re-election immediately after his victory.

“When Mr Governor was within the PDP, the endorsement was announced. When he crossed over to Accord, the endorsement was announced. So the endorsement predates this election victory,” Rasheed said.

He added that Adeleke had explained his reasons for backing the president, citing the need for development in Osun State.

“So the whole world, the political space is aware that Mr. Governor has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the governor explained the reasons why he’s endorsing. He talks about developmental focus. The need to attract federal presence. The need to get most of the roads in Osun’s federal project done, and the need to support a man that is on the seat that can do this for us,” he said.

Rasheed listed ongoing federal road projects in the state as evidence of what the governor had gained by endorsing Tinubu, noting that work had commenced on some of the roads.

“And as a consequence of that endorsement, Ilesa-Ibadan Road is being worked on. We have Osogbo-Ibadan Road being awarded; the work has started. We have Gbongan to Osogbo already awarded, and so on,” he said.

He maintained that Governor Adeleke’s decision to back Tinubu was in the interest of Osun people and should not be considered opportunistic.

“So, the governor is looking at backing the man on the seat for several reasons, and you know this predates our election victory. So, I will say people should not feel betrayed. Mr. Governor is only doing the right thing that is in the best interest of Osun people,” he said.