Bauchi: APM Wins 20 Chairmanship Seats

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has won all 20 chairmanship seats contested in Monday’s local government elections in Bauchi State, the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) has announced.

Naija News reports that the party also secured 319 of the 323 councillorship seats across the state, leaving only four wards to candidates of other political parties.

The Chairperson of BASIEC, Jummai Abubakar, announced the results after voting, counting, collation, and verification were completed.

According to Abubakar, “Following the conclusion of voting, counting, collation and verification, I, Jummai Abubakar, Chairperson of BASIEC, hereby declare that all 20 APM candidates emerged victorious as Chairmen of the respective Local Government Areas.”

According to the commission, Bappah Aliyu won Alkaleri Local Government Area with 107,482 votes, while Umar Mohammed won Bauchi LGA with 125,170 votes.

Zakka Luka won Bogoro with 25,282 votes, Iliya Isah secured Dambam with 19,730 votes, while Ya’u Sade won Darazo with 67,276 votes.

Mohammed Jibo emerged winner in Dass with 35,264 votes, Ali Babayo won Gamawa with 54,423 votes, and Mohammed Idris secured Ganjuwa with 24,150 votes.

Mustapha Musa won Giade with 33,864 votes, Dankawuwa Ya’u took Itas/Gadau with 24,989 votes, while Inuwa Abdullahi secured Jama’are with 36,766 votes.

Yusuf Babayo Zaki was declared winner in Katagum after polling 65,626 votes, while Garba Musa won Kirfi with 24,787 votes.

Salisu Hussaini emerged victorious in Misau with 34,378 votes, while Yahuza Adamu Haruna won Ningi with 29,387 votes.

In Shira Local Government Area, former Majority Leader of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Saleh Hodi, polled 37,135 votes to win the chairmanship contest.

Sama’ila Wakili won Tafawa Balewa with 46,625 votes, Abubakar Ibrahim Dembo secured Toro with 109,999 votes, Habibu Idris won Warji with 43,066 votes, while Mas’ud Aliyu emerged victorious in Zaki with 19,984 votes.

While APM dominated the councillorship contests, four seats went to candidates from other parties.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) won Dandango Ward in Bauchi LGA, while the National Rescue Movement (NRM) secured Darazo South Ward in Darazo LGA.

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) won Wandi Ward in Dass LGA, while the Young Progressive Party (YPP) secured Zirami Ward in Giade LGA.

BASIEC said all successful candidates had satisfied the applicable legal requirements and secured the highest number of valid votes cast in their respective constituencies.

Abubakar commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his support to the electoral commission but maintained that the exercise was conducted independently and in accordance with the law.

She also congratulated residents of Bauchi State and the successful candidates on the conclusion of the local government elections.