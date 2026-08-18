I Have No Fears About 2027 Presidential Elections – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has warned Nigerians against voting for politicians who violate the Peace Accord.

Naija News reports that Obi made the call on Tuesday while speaking with journalists during the signing of the National Peace Accord ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, withdrawing votes from such politicians would deter such behaviour.

Speaking against the backdrop of violence and deaths which occurred in the build-up to the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Obi emphasised that nobody needs to die because of an election.

Speaking ahead of the 2027 general elections, the former Anambra State Governor said he wants to change the current electoral process, but to do so, he has to go through it.

He urged all those contesting political offices in 2027 to ensure they conduct themselves in an excellent manner.

Obi added that he has no fears going into the 2027 presidential contest.

Details later…