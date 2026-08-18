2027: ‘There Will Be No Winner If…’ – INEC Chair Sends Strong Message To Presidential Candidates

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, on Tuesday, sent a strong message to all presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He urged all participating political parties and their candidates to speak the language of peace in their activities ahead of the elections, warning that doing otherwise will result in violence.

Naija News reports that Amupitan made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the signing of the first National Peace Accord for the 2027 general elections, which was led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Amupitan admonished the politicians to win the hearts of the electorate by focusing on their manifestos rather than personal attacks, asking them to explain to voters how they intend to address the country’s major challenges.

“Presidential candidates, if you speak the language of peace, they will act with peace; if you incite them, they will ignite,” he said.

“Let us compete decently, but let us remember that at the end of this exercise, there will be no winner if Nigeria is not the winner.

“Focus on what and how. Tell the voters what you will do for the economy, security and education and how you intend to achieve it.”

He added, “Let the 2027 campaign be a marketplace of ideas, not a theatre of war.”

Speaking on the Peace Accord, the INEC chairman urged the politicians to take the signing seriously, and see it as their covenant with millions of Nigerians whom they want to serve.

“The document you are about to sign is not a mere piece of paper. It is a covenant and a social contract with the Nigerian people, and it is a contract with statutory and constitutional flavour,” Amupitan said.

The INEC Chairman also urged political actors to obey electoral laws and respect institutions, promote constructive criticism, and avoid declaring victory prematurely or circulating information that could weaken public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Amupitan also expressed concern about the increasing impact of digital communication on elections, cautioning political actors and voters against the risks of misinformation, disinformation, and foreign information manipulation and interference.

He reiterated the commission’s resolve to remain neutral in the 2027 elections, stressing that the INEC had no preferred candidate or political platform.

“Let me state unequivocally that INEC has no interest in who wins or loses any election, nor does it favour any political platform. Our only interest is a lawful, transparent, credible and inclusive process,” Amupitan said.

Naija News reports that the official campaign for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections begins Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with the elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, according to INEC’s timetable.