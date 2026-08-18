2027: APC People In Govt Houses Are Tenants – Baraje Vows PDP Comeback

A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kawu Baraje, has described governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as tenants.

He warned the governors to prepare to vacate their offices, as the Nigerian people have lost faith in their administration.

Naija News reports that Baraje shared his thoughts while addressing journalists at the Dutse International Airport on his way to Azare, Bauchi State, where he led a delegation of PDP leaders on behalf of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to commission a 500-seater Computer-Based Test (CBT)/Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre built and donated to the community by the PDP governorship candidate for the 2027 election, Adamu Usman Ahmed.

He said the PDP was ready to occupy office at all government levels, adding that the party’s previous electoral setbacks were largely the result of internal crises.

He, however, stated that problems had been solved and the party was set for a comeback in 2027.

“You see the APC people who are occupying the Government Houses today are tenants,” he said.

He recalled the disputed elections of 2015 and 2023, saying the PDP accepted the outcomes in the interest of peace despite its reservations.

“In 2015, when the election went the way it went, we never believed in those results; even in 2023, we never believed in the results of the elections, but as peace-loving people, we let it because that was the desire of the people,” he said.

Baraje, however, claimed that public sentiment was now shifting against the APC, describing the development as a “revolution” that would return the PDP to power.

“But as you can see what is going on now, people are now rejecting them totally and are clamouring for the return of the PDP, so it’s some kind of revolution,” he said.