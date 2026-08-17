 Skip to content
Politics

Why APC Lost Against Adeleke In Osun – Aliyu

Published
By Enioluwa Adeniyi
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Aliyu farouq
Aliyu farouq

Key Takeaways

  • A former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Farouq Aliyu, said internal disagreements in the APC caused the party’s loss in Osun’s just-concluded governorship election.
  • Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday, Aliyu said some APC members disliked the party’s candidate and withdrew support, hurting the campaign effort.
  • Aliyu said the APC is reviewing what happened and may change how it picks candidates to ensure the person with the biggest followership emerges.

A former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Farouq Aliyu, on Monday, spoke on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost in the just-concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Aliyu, who spoke on Arise Television’s Morning Show, attributed the party’s defeat to internal disagreements among its members.

According to the APC chieftain, some members of the party were not pleased with the choice of the party’s candidate, adding that this led them to withdraw their support.

Aliyu noted that the party did everything possible to win the election but acknowledged that internal divisions affected its performance.

He said, “We did our best. I mean, we did what we thought could make us win the election, but of course, here and there, at the back end, we’re discussing to see the details of really what has happened.

“We did everything, everything possible, humanly possible, to win the election, and kudos also to our government. I mean, the federal government in such a way that all the political pundits who thought that APC was going to just take it, and APC was just going to write the results and so on, things happened the way they did, and Osun people decided they wanted Accord party, and so be it.

“You know there’s a lot of internal wranglings amongst our members. You know, in Osun State, there are people who were not happy with our candidate, which is true. Some people were happy with the candidate.

“So, in terms of choice of candidate, probably that’s what we have to look at to make sure that probably the person who has the the largest followership amongst the party members is put up for election.

“Certainly some members of our party did not do what they are supposed to do because out of anger, really they didn’t like their candidate.

“So that’s the major problem internally that we had. It’s amongst us.”

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.