Why APC Lost Against Adeleke In Osun – Aliyu

A former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Farouq Aliyu, on Monday, spoke on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost in the just-concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Aliyu, who spoke on Arise Television’s Morning Show, attributed the party’s defeat to internal disagreements among its members.

According to the APC chieftain, some members of the party were not pleased with the choice of the party’s candidate, adding that this led them to withdraw their support.

Aliyu noted that the party did everything possible to win the election but acknowledged that internal divisions affected its performance.

He said, “We did our best. I mean, we did what we thought could make us win the election, but of course, here and there, at the back end, we’re discussing to see the details of really what has happened.

“We did everything, everything possible, humanly possible, to win the election, and kudos also to our government. I mean, the federal government in such a way that all the political pundits who thought that APC was going to just take it, and APC was just going to write the results and so on, things happened the way they did, and Osun people decided they wanted Accord party, and so be it.

“You know there’s a lot of internal wranglings amongst our members. You know, in Osun State, there are people who were not happy with our candidate, which is true. Some people were happy with the candidate.

“So, in terms of choice of candidate, probably that’s what we have to look at to make sure that probably the person who has the the largest followership amongst the party members is put up for election.

“Certainly some members of our party did not do what they are supposed to do because out of anger, really they didn’t like their candidate.

“So that’s the major problem internally that we had. It’s amongst us.”