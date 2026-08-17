Transfer Updates: Gyökeres, Zubimendi, Barcola, Savinho, Osimhen, Others

Barcelona are considering a transfer move for Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres. El Chiringuito TV reports the Catalan club see the 28-year-old Sweden international as a potential replacement for Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid are also showing interest in Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi. TEAMtalk reports new Madrid manager José Mourinho has approved a transfer move for the 27-year-old. Arsenal paid €60m for Zubimendi last summer but could consider selling if the right transfer offer arrives.

Manchester City winger Savinho has agreed on personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur. Nicolo Schira reports the Brazil international has agreed to a six-year contract, with negotiations between the clubs now at an advanced stage.

Liverpool are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. Fabrizio Romano reports the Reds have agreed on personal terms with the France international and are working to complete the transfer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in Roma midfielder Manu Koné. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Roma are demanding €50m for the France international after rejecting a €43m offer from Atletico Madrid, with Saudi Pro League clubs also monitoring the 25-year-old.

Inter Milan have prepared a new transfer offer for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Nicolo Schira reports the Italian club are ready to propose €30m plus incentives for the 25-year-old, with talks expected this week. Jones was absent from Liverpool’s two pre-season friendlies against Como.

Getafe have opened negotiations with Liverpool over midfielder Stefan Bajčetić. Fabrizio Romano reports the Spanish club are exploring a deal for the 21-year-old.

Napoli remain interested in Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus but must first sell a player to create room for the Brazil international. Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are working on their squad before approaching.

Roma are close to signing Porto attacking midfielder Rodrigo Mora. Nicolo Schira reports negotiations are nearing completion for the Portugal Under-21 international.

Manchester United are looking to sell academy defender Harry Amass. The Daily Mail reports the 19-year-old could leave Old Trafford as part of the club’s efforts to generate funds from player sales.

Manchester City are also interested in Chelsea winger Pedro Neto. Talksport reports City are considering a move for the 26-year-old Portugal international, although they face competition from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Nottingham Forest have joined the race for Chelsea striker Liam Delap. Talksport reports the 23-year-old wants to remain in the Premier League, while Everton are currently leading the chase after Chelsea informed the England forward he can leave this summer.

Newcastle United are preparing a €55m transfer offer for Villarreal forward Georges Mikautadze. Fichajes reports the Georgia international is also attracting interest from Barcelona.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has refused to rule out leaving Galatasaray this summer. Caught Offside reports Arsenal remain interested in the 27-year-old, whose future continues to attract speculation.

Coventry City are closing in on the signing of Fenerbahce forward Sidiki Cherif. GiveMeSport reports the Championship club have agreed a deal for the 19-year-old Guinea international.

Everton are also pursuing Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier. Football Insider reports the Toffees want to sign the 27-year-old before the transfer window closes.

Leeds United forward Joel Piroe is nearing a move to West Ham United. Voetbal International reports the deal for the 27-year-old Suriname international is now in its final stages.

Hull City are in advanced negotiations for Panathinaikos forward Andreas Tetteh. Ekrem Konur reports the Premier League newcomers are discussing a £21m deal for the 23-year-old Greece international, with Roma also interested.

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to raise funds through academy sales. The Daily Mail reports Harry Amass could leave for around £7m plus add-ons as the club look to generate revenue from young players.

AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana has been left out of manager Ruben Amorim’s plans. Football Insider reports Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are interested in the 27-year-old France international.

Atletico Madrid are looking to beat Barcelona to Azzedine Ounahi. Fichajes reports the Spanish club are interested in the Moroccan midfielder, with Girona valuing the 26-year-old at around €25m.