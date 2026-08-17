Sergio Busquets Gets Coaching Job At Barcelona

Former Barcelona player Sergio Busquets has secured a new coaching role at Barça Atlètic.

The development means the 38-year-old former Spanish player will return to Barcelona, where he will head the reserve team as Assistant Coach in the Spanish fourth division.

Naija News understands that Busquets will now be part of manager Juliano Belletti’s coaching staff this season while also pursuing his coaching certification.

It could be recalled that Busquets joined Barcelona as a young player in 2005 and made 25 appearances for the reserve team before advancing to the first team.

The former Spain international ultimately left the Catalans in 2023 to sign with Inter Miami and concluded his professional football career in 2025.

Meanwhile, Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to retire from professional football at the end of the 2026-2027 season, according to his latest comments.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing professional football since 2002 during his days at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

He made his first big move in 2003 when he joined Manchester United for a transfer fee worth £19 million.

The 41-year-old spent about 6 years at Old Trafford before he made a then-world transfer record move to Real Madrid worth €94 million.

Since then, he has played for Juventus before he returned to Manchester United in 2021 and stayed without a club for a couple of weeks before joining Al Nassr on January 1, 2023. Ronaldo’s contract with the Saudi Pro League side will expire on June 30, 2027, and there are no reports that both parties are discussing an extension.

In an interview with Vogue, which was published on Sunday, August 17, Ronaldo revealed that this year could be his last in the world of football. He stressed that he wants to leave a “spectacular legacy.”

Ronaldo, who officially got married to his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, earlier in August, said he aims to spend more time with his family.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said.

“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard.

“Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned, what we’ve earned.

“Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”