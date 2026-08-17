Rivers Crisis: Wike, Fubara Camps Make Breakthrough

Efforts to reconcile the rival factions of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the camp of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have reportedly gained momentum.

Naija News reports that members of the committee met with Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

This was the second time the Magnus Abe-led committee had met with Fubara in two weeks.

The development was contained in a Government House statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday and sent to journalists.

The Rainbow Coalition promised that irrespective of past political disagreements, none of its members would be victimised or discriminated against in the ongoing moves to achieve peace.

According to the group, under the new atmosphere of peace and reconciliation, everybody would be treated equally and respectfully.

The committee chairman, Abe, said the meeting was to help deliberate on how to achieve peace.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Abe said the committee wanted the people of Rivers State to be aware of the new direction the state was moving in.

Abe stated, “I’m sure that Rivers people will be very curious to understand exactly what we have been talking about.

“So, I know that this will be very good news for all Rivers people who are interested in the unity, progress and prosperity of Rivers State. We are all in agreement, and we have made very good progress.

“Our coming together signals a significant shift in the political atmosphere of the state, and we believe that all well-meaning Rivers people will be very happy to see that finally, the peace that all Rivers people crave is here.”

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, South-South Zone, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, who was part of the delegation, expressed appreciation to Fubara for throwing his doors open and allowing the committee to meet and talk with him as brothers.

“I’m so excited. The last meeting went well. Today’s meeting went extraordinarily well, and it shows clearly to the people of Rivers State that the family is back; sincerely back, and soon, they will see the working of the Rainbow Coalition.

“We will give the people of Rivers State the dividends of democracy they’ve been expecting from all angles,” Nwanosike said.