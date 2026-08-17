I Don’t Have To Be President – Kwankwaso Reveals Why He Agreed To Be Obi’s Running Mate

The vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, said his decision to work with former Anambra governor Peter Obi was based on national interest, not personal ambition.

He asserted that he does not necessarily have to be President, arguing that public office should be seen as a means to serve.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso shared his thoughts during the News Agency of Nigeria Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

“I have never been the vice president. I think it is a step forward despite all the things you counted.

“To me, being in government is to serve. I don’t have to be president. I don’t have to even be vice president. These are things that are in the hands of Almighty Allah.

“But the fact remains that the situation, as it is today, one has to look at it beyond your humble self,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor stated that his experience from the 2023 election had helped him understand Obi better.

According to him, he was convinced that both of them could work together in the country’s interest.

“People learn every day, and that is why experience is very important. In 2023, we attempted to work together and at that particular point, I knew little about Peter Obi.

“But over these last four years, I was able to learn a lot and realised that Peter is somebody that I could work together with,” he said.

He said the decision came after consultations with members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Obidient Movement.

Kwankwaso explained that the groups were of the opinion that a balanced ticket was needed to attract support from both the North and the South.

He lamented that the security challenges confronting the country, as well as agricultural productivity and deteriorating infrastructure, made him decide to support a political arrangement that could bring democratic change.