Police Nab Woman In Kebbi For Stealing Newborn Child, Presenting It To Her Husband

The Kebbi State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old woman in Zuru Local Government Area for allegedly stealing a newborn baby.

A statement signed and released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, on August 16, 2026, claimed that the young lady stole the newborn and presented the child to her husband as her own.

The incident, Naija News understands, happened on July 23, 2025, when the suspect allegedly visited Fatima Muhammad shortly after she gave birth and offered to assist her by fetching hot water.

The unsuspecting mother fell for her trick, and the suspect allegedly fled with the child instead of returning with the water.

According to the police report, investigations revealed that the suspect had been under social and emotional pressure over her inability to have a child, particularly as some of her peers had already given birth.

The suspect was said to have, for nine months, pretended to her husband that she was pregnant. When she was due for delivery, she went on to steal Muhammad’s newborn child and allegedly presented it to him.

The police command confirmed that she was arrested on August 14, 2026, following sustained police investigation.

The stolen baby was subsequently recovered and safely reunited with the biological mother. The police said the suspect remains in custody and will be charged in court after the conclusion of investigations, in accordance with applicable law.

Confirming the development, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Hadejia, according to Channels Television, commended the police operatives for their diligence and professionalism in securing the baby’s safe recovery and arresting the suspect.

He also reiterated the command’s commitment to protect children and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.