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Police Nab Woman In Kebbi For Stealing Newborn Child, Presenting It To Her Husband

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Key Takeaways

  • Kebbi State Police Command arrested a 19-year-old woman in Zuru LGA for allegedly stealing a newborn and presenting the baby to her husband.
  • Police spokesperson, SP Bashir Usman, said the theft happened on July 23, 2025, after the suspect offered to fetch hot water for mother, Fatima Muhammad.
  • The police arrested the suspect on August 14, 2026, recovered the baby and reunited the child with Muhammad, while CP Umar Hadejia said she will face court after investigations.

The Kebbi State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old woman in Zuru Local Government Area for allegedly stealing a newborn baby.

A statement signed and released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, on August 16, 2026, claimed that the young lady stole the newborn and presented the child to her husband as her own.

The incident, Naija News understands, happened on July 23, 2025, when the suspect allegedly visited Fatima Muhammad shortly after she gave birth and offered to assist her by fetching hot water.

The unsuspecting mother fell for her trick, and the suspect allegedly fled with the child instead of returning with the water.

According to the police report, investigations revealed that the suspect had been under social and emotional pressure over her inability to have a child, particularly as some of her peers had already given birth.

The suspect was said to have, for nine months, pretended to her husband that she was pregnant. When she was due for delivery, she went on to steal Muhammad’s newborn child and allegedly presented it to him.

The police command confirmed that she was arrested on August 14, 2026, following sustained police investigation.

The stolen baby was subsequently recovered and safely reunited with the biological mother. The police said the suspect remains in custody and will be charged in court after the conclusion of investigations, in accordance with applicable law.

Confirming the development, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Hadejia, according to Channels Television, commended the police operatives for their diligence and professionalism in securing the baby’s safe recovery and arresting the suspect.

He also reiterated the command’s commitment to protect children and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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