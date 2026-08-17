Video: Osun Workers Storm Secretariat To Celebrate Adeleke’s Re-Election

There were wild celebrations today at the Osun State Government Secretariat in Abere, Osogbo, as civil servants and public sector workers gathered in large numbers to celebrate the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the recently concluded governorship election.

Video footage of the celebration seen by Naija News online showed workers singing songs of praise, dancing, and chanting victory slogans across office complexes, as they wore the Accord party caps and shirts with the party’s emblem.

See video clip below.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Adeleke winner of the election after he polled a total of 511,067 votes.

Adeleke, who contested on the Accord Party platform, defeated his main rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who received 444,815 votes.

Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) placed third with 17,180 votes.

The Chief Returning Officer for the election, Joshua Ogunwole, announced the final figures at the INEC State Collation Centre in Osogbo following the completion of vote tabulation across all 30 local government areas.

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Farouk Aliyu, has said some party members had thought the Federal Government would write results to ensure the victory of its candidate, Bola Oyebaniji, at the Osun State gubernatorial poll.

Naija News recalls the APC lost the Osun governorship election to the Accord Party, with Governor Ademola Adeleke securing victory with over a thousand votes.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday, Aliyu said assumption contributed to the party’s defeat in the election.

Farouk Aliyu said many members of the APC took Governor Adeleke and his supporters for granted during the Osun State governorship election.

He said, “Yes, there were sentiments, and members of our party, I think, also had an overkill. Some thought that probably the federal government would come and just drive everybody and write the results.

“Our members and supporters took Adeleke for granted, and the members of his party, his movement, in such a way that what we ordinarily ought to do in certain places, we didn’t do, thinking that, look, what is it? I will win the election. We can even do whatever to win the election. Well, that didn’t happen.”

Aliyu also condemned the remark attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi, saying it was wrong for the APC chieftain to threaten the opposition with his comments.

He added, “But yes, I agree with you, Senator Fadahunsi spoke in Yoruba; I don’t speak Yoruba, I don’t understand Yoruba that much, I think what he did was very wrong, for coming out to say ‘kill’.”