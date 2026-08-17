Osun: Woman Found Dead With Left Hand Cutoff Inside Church

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Sunday, disclosed that an unidentified woman was discovered with her left wrist cut off inside a church premises in the Obelewo area of Osogbo, Osun State.

The Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, in a statement released in respect of the incident, stated that police detectives visited the scene after the body was discovered.

Iniedu further stated that investigation revealed that the unidentified woman had allegedly been slaughtered, while her left wrist was severed and taken away by unknown persons.

According to the FPRO, as at the time of filing this report, the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

He said, “The investigations revealed that the deceased was slaughtered and her left wrist severed and taken away by unknown persons.”

Iniedu noted that the force has taken steps to identify the woman and uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

He stated, “The corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

He noted that the State Command Investigation Department had begun an investigation into the incident.

In other news, residents of Abuja have cried out for help after heavy rainfall disrupted movement across parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News learnt that the floodwaters overwhelmed major roads and residential areas on Saturday, August 15, forcing motorists to a standstill and some businesses to close.

Affected areas include Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse 2, the area around Delight Event Centre in Gudu and parts of Efab Estate in Lokogoma. The bridge linking Gaduwa and Durumi.

Several vehicles were also submerged, while buildings were also covered by floodwaters. Many commuters were forced to seek alternative routes to avoid damage from the floodwaters.