Osun: Thugs Attack APC Chieftains, House

Hours after the declaration of the winner of the Osun State Governorship election, held on Saturday, suspected political thugs allegedly attacked members and properties linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) across several communities.

According to Sahara Reporters, the attack took place in Ilesa, Iperindo, Atakumosa East, Modakeke and Ikire, among other areas.

The report claimed that members of the APC accused supporters of the Accord Party (A) of being responsible for the attacks.

One of the attacks happened at the political office and private residence of the Media Head of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Oluremi Omowaiye.

It was revealed that Omowaiye’s political office at Oke Omiru and residence in the Ilaje area were vandalised.

A source familiar with the incident said sporadic gunshots were heard during the attack.

“There was violence in Ilesa, where the political office at Oke Omiru and private residence of Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye at Ilaje were heavily attacked. Sporadic gunshots were heard,” the source said.

The source alleged that the attackers were political loyalists of the Accord Party.

In Iperindo, suspected thugs were also reported to have invaded the residence of an APC stakeholder, Omoniyi Dotun, popularly known as Adamo.

The attackers allegedly broke into the property and destroyed his Toyota Venza, forcing some residents of the area to flee for safety.

Similar incidents were reported in Atakumosa East and surrounding communities.

Another source said a local figure identified as Adam Saka was assaulted in Omi Odo during the unrest.

“The coordinated attacks also spread to Atakumosa East and neighbouring communities. In Omi Odo, a prominent local figure, Adam Saka, was brutally assaulted by the rampaging thugs,” the source said.

APC sources questioned why supporters of the opposition were allegedly being attacked after the conclusion of the election, warning that continued violence could worsen tension in the state.

One of the party sources wondered why “a party declared victorious in the polls would systematically target opposition members in unprovoked, sustained aggression.”

The party’s supporters called on security agencies to investigate the incidents, identify those responsible and restore calm in affected communities.

They also urged the state government and Accord Party leadership to ensure that political differences did not degenerate into further violence.