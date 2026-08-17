Osun: Shameless Bunch Of Politicians – Atiku’s Aide Blasts APC

Senior Political Assistant to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Demola Olarenwaju, has described the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as a shameless bunch of selfish politicians.

He accused the party of harassing and maiming people two weeks before the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Olarenwaju made the allegation in a post on his 𝕏 account. He argued that the APC’s loss in Osun does not change what they represent.

He wrote: “The failure of the attempted rape of democracy in Osun State by the APC does not change what they are: a shameless bunch of selfish politicians with no regard for democracy who tried to force themselves on a people who do not want them. Nigeria will also reject you in 2027.

“For over two weeks, the APC laid siege to Osun State like bandits, harassing party chieftains, shooting and maiming people, and destroying state infrastructure to make Adeleke look bad.

“The marauding party even froze Osun accounts to cripple the government until Nigerians spoke up.

“I do not know this for a fact, so nobody should quote me, but I can bet that it was an APC governor supplying high-level intelligence to the Adeleke camp throughout yesterday evening on the activities of APC chieftains, in an effort to thwart the will of the people.

“There is no way to defeat the APC without working from inside the APC, and that’s one edge the ADC has with former Buhari men.”