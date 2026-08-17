‘Osun People Proved Their Will Can Triumph Over Forces Of Rigging’ – Pat Utomi

Former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has lauded the people of Osun State following the outcome of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Sunday that Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party secured 511,067 votes across 19 Local Government Areas, defeating his major challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 444,815 votes in 11 Local Government Areas.

Reacting to the result, Utomi, in a post via his social media page, commended the Osun people for their triumph over electoral manipulation.

According to the Professor of Political Economy, the election demonstrated that determined citizens could resist rigging forces.

Utomi also attributed the outcome to voter participation and determination, arguing that citizens could protect democratic processes when they actively participate in elections.

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‎He said, “Nigeria we hail thee. So the people triumphed in the state of Osun.

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‎“Like in Kano in years before, the people proved that their will can triumph over the forces of rigging.

‎“Massive turn out and a fighting spirit can save democracy. On to 2027 in confidence.”

In other news, Utomi has compared the current condition of Nigerians with the military era of Sani Abacha.

Utomi, during an interview on Nigeria Info 99.3FM, spoke about the state of the nation and recent concerns raised by the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria.

Utomi lambasted the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying that Nigerians are in a worse state than during the military era of Abacha.

He blamed part of the challenge on the failure of the 1998 transition from military rule to civilian government.