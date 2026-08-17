2027: ‘If Osun People Can Defeat 16 Governors, It Means We Can Defeat Tinubu’ – Fayose Tells Nigerians

The younger brother of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has opined that the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, despite the presence of 16 governors in the state, shows that President Bola Tinubu can also be defeated in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Fayose, in a video shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, mocked the APC governors and its candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, saying the people of Osun are the heroes of the just-concluded gubernatorial election.

According to Fayose, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory as the Accord Party candidate resulted from the resilience and determination of the people of the state.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the people of Osun State, unite together and work towards removing President Tinubu in 2027.

He said, “The Osun election has come and gone, and the people are the heroes of this election. With 16 APC governors in Osun, the party failed woefully. Shame caught them.

“I love Osun people. They are not like Ekiti people. Ekiti people are vote sellers. When you look at what happened in Osun, you will see that the power of the people is greater than the power of the APC.

“If Osun people can defeat 16 governors, it means all of us can defeat Tinubu before 2pm in the January elections. The power of the people is greater than the power of those in power.”