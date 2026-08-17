Osun: Aregbesola Congratulates Adeleke On Election Victory

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Osun State also commended members of ADC for their conduct during the governorship election held on Saturday, 15th August, 2026.

Aregbesola, in his congratulatory message to Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party (A), said residents of the state had spoken through the ballot.

The former governor charged Adeleke to rule the state with fairness, humility and a strong sense of responsibility to every citizen, irrespective of political affiliation.

He said, “I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke on his re-election as the Governor of Osun following the governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

“Elections are moments when citizens exercise their sovereign right to choose who they wish to entrust with the responsibility of governing them.

“Now that the people of Osun have spoken through the ballot, their decision must be respected. I therefore extend my best wishes to Governor Adeleke as he prepares to commence another term in office.

“The task before the governor is now greater than the contest that has just ended. I urge him to see the outcome as a renewed mandate to unite the state, deepen development and govern with fairness, humility and a strong sense of responsibility to every citizen, irrespective of political affiliation.”

Aregbesola also took the opportunity to appreciate the people of Osun for their turnout during the governorship election.

He further stated, “To the men and women of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun, I say: thank you.

He said, “I am particularly proud of your steadfastness, courage and commitment throughout this journey. You stood firm, worked tirelessly and remained committed to the ideals that brought us together, even in the face of enormous political pressure and an intensely competitive electoral environment.

“Most importantly, I salute you for standing solidly with our candidate, Dr Najeem Folasayo Salaam (IWALOYE). Your loyalty to the candidate and the cause was demonstrated not merely in words, but also through months of sacrifice, mobilisation, advocacy and peaceful participation in the democratic process.

“Dr Salaam has conducted himself with dignity throughout this contest. His campaign represented our tradition and conviction that politics should be about ideas, competence, character and service to the people.

“I commend him for the maturity with which he has received the outcome of the election and for putting the peace and unity of Osun above personal ambition.”

He said the election result should not end political engagement.

The release further read, “This electoral journey may have produced a different outcome from what we hoped and worked for, but our commitment to the future of Osun must not end with an election.

“Democracy is strengthened when political actors demonstrate the courage to compete vigorously, the humility and maturity to accept the people’s decision and the wisdom to continue contributing to society afterwards.”

Aregbesola urged ADC members, supporters and others involved in the campaign to remain committed to their cause.

“To every ADC member, supporter, volunteer, campaigner, agent and well-wisher who contributed to our campaign, I ask you to hold your heads high. You gave your best for our candidate and for the Osun we believe is possible,” he asserted.

He added, “Let us therefore preserve the friendships, relationships and bonds forged during this journey. Let us continue to engage constructively, speak for the people and hold government accountable while offering responsible alternatives wherever necessary.”

Aregbesola also urged Adeleke to extend his reach to other political groups.

“I urge Governor Adeleke to extend the hand of fellowship to all political tendencies and to make the next chapter of his administration one of greater inclusion, reconciliation and service to all,” the former minister noted.

He further urged the ADC to remain united, saying, “Political journeys are often longer than individual electoral contests. The values that brought us together (good governance, accountability, justice, competence and service to the people) remain worthy of our continued commitment.

“Once again, I congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election and wish him wisdom, good health and success in the service of Osun, our dear State.”